Following morning raids, suspected cocaine and heroin dealers have been identified.

Following dawn raids on two Merseyside properties, two suspected crack cocaine and heroin dealers have been identified.

North Wales Police and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) executed warrants in Sefton and Liverpool early yesterday morning (November 9).

Two males have been detained and charged with conspiring to distribute crack cocaine and conspiring to supply heroin.

Connor Higgins, 30, of Litherland, and James Douglas, 27, of Pearce Close in Woolton, will appear before magistrates today after a man’s jaw was shattered by a gang outside McDonald’s.

“Early yesterday morning two warrants were executed on behalf of North Wales Police by the Sefton Targeted Team & the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit targeting a County Lines narcotics operation in Liverpool,” a representative for North Wales Police said.

“For the offenses of Conspiracy to Supply Crack Cocaine and Conspiracy to Supply Heroin, two individuals were arrested and charged.

“Today, Magistrates will hear from Connor Higgins (30) of Litherland, Sefton, and James Douglas (27) of Pearce Close, Liverpool.”

“Yesterday highlighted another fantastic example of joint work by Merseyside Police, the Regional Organised Crime Unit NW ROCU, and ourselves,” said investigating officer PC Christopher Wynne of the Central Tasking Unit.

“I’d want to express my gratitude to both teams for their assistance in carrying out the warrants.”