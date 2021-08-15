Following Man City’s outstanding displays, there are three Liverpool teenagers to keep an eye on.

The 2018 Premier League 2 season began with a tie between Barry Lewtas’ Liverpool U23s and reigning champions Manchester City at Kirkby.

When Liverpool’s performance is analyzed and studied over the next week, the 0-0 draw will be seen as a point won rather than two points lost.

And the new season gave Lewtas the opportunity to work with new players, with Mateusz Musialowski making his entire Premier League 2 debut.

The game got off to a hectic start at Kirkby, with the weather preventing either side from acquiring a footing in the contest.

After showing wonderful creativity to create an opening for himself inside the left-hand side of the box, Elijah Dixon-Bonner had the Reds’ best chance of the first half. Cieran Slicker in the City goal equalized his effort, which looked headed for the far bottom corner.

The Citizens’ outstanding possession-based game would deprive the home side of chances for the remainder of the half.

On the day, Tom Clayton was the Reds’ star defender, and he was primarily responsible for his team’s clean sheet. He began by snuffing out Luke Bolton’s low-driven cross just before halftime, ensuring that Lewtas’ side would head into the break level.

Cole Palmer, Luke Bolton, and Oscar Bobb all scored early in the second half to give the away side an unassailable lead, but Liam Hughes was the hero for the home side, ensuring the game remained goalless.

After being played one-on-one with Slicker with just over 20 minutes remaining, Musialowski had Liverpool’s best and final significant chance of the game. The Polish starlet, however, was unable to get her effort past the City’s No.1 who had grown freakishly enormous.

Here are three players who have piqued the Reds’ interest…

All eyes will be on Clayton, the captain, as Lewtas and his team try to extract positives from a grueling match against the champions in the coming days.

