Following Kaide Gordon’s first-team debut, Liverpool must pay out £100,000 in compensation.

After 16-year-old Kaide Gordon was handed his first start against Norwich in the Carabao Cup, Liverpool will have to pay Derby County £100,000.

In February 2021, the teenager joined the club from Derby County for a cost of £1 million, which could rise to £3 million depending on different bonuses.

Gordon, although only making his U23 debut earlier this season, has positioned himself on the fringe of Liverpool’s first team picture, despite being a breakout star of the club’s pre-season campaign.

According to the Telegraph, Jurgen Klopp has picked a much-changed team for his side’s trip to Carrow Road, with Conor Bradley also making his debut. Gordon’s inclusion in the starting line-up means he has earned an extra £100k from his previous club.

Derby’s flood of clashes comes at an excellent moment for the Championship club, who went into administration last week.

Gordon, despite his age, will not be making his Liverpool debut for the first time, having made his first team debut for the Rams in December 2020.

Pep Lijnders, Klopp’s assistant coach, addressed to the press ahead of the cup clash and praised the young winger.

“I went to the under-23s training ground in the summer and I saw one kid who has fire in every moment,” he explained, describing what persuaded the coaching staff to include Gordon in the pre-season training camp.

“I phone Jurgen and say, ‘Wow, we have a new guy here,'” says the player.

Only Kostas Tsimikas and Ibrahima Konate remain from the weekend’s triumph over Crystal Palace, and Caoimhin Kelleher and Curtis Jones have been given their first starts of the season, with Joe Gomez wearing the captain’s armband.