Following intense rain, Wirral roads were inundated.

Following overnight and into this morning’s severe downpours, Wirral roads were inundated.

Cars were spotted trying to navigate the thick floodwaters at numerous intersections, while readers of The Washington Newsday worried of automobile damage.

Drivers were forced to slow down on Woodchurch Road and Bromborough Road today due to the level of the big pools forming on the tarmac.

On our Wirral Facebook page, Washington Newsday reader Paul Smith warned of water on Bedford Road in Rock Ferry, while Laura Randles stated there was an issue near Fender Way Health Centre.

More rain is expected later today and into the night and early tomorrow morning.

The last time the Wirral experienced such heavy rain was in September, when Borough Road in Birkenhead was submerged, inflicting damage to businesses and homes.

As they attempted to assist people and automobiles caught in the downpour, some were spotted up to their knees in floodwater.

On Thursday, September 10, 68 millimetres of rain fell in Birkenhead in three hours, more than half of Wirral’s typical September rainfall (120 millimetres), with a total of 93 millimetres falling in Wirral throughout the day.

As water flowed into her home, one resident described it as “like scenes from the Titanic,” while others described the flooding as “devastating” to their businesses.

This was a “one in 200-year” storm, according to Wirral Council, and it exceeded the standards of its drainage systems, which can only handle 1 in 30-year rainfall.

This clogged sewers across parts of Wirral, prompting the council to launch an emergency response, with operating workers dispatched to the worst-affected areas to collect debris from surface water drains and unblock blocked drains.

Given the magnitude of the effect, the council scheduled a “debrief” with United Utilities to learn if any operational difficulties contributed to the problem and what United Utilities’ short-term reaction strategy is.

“The water simply could not get away quickly enough, considering early storm intensity,” a spokeswoman for United Utilities told The Washington Newsday in September.

