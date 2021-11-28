Following Ava White’s death, the city center will ‘light up’ in her honor.

The vigil is being organized by Anthony Goudie of Huyton, who manages the events firm A&E Entertainment. It will take place in the city centre on Saturday, December 4 at 6pm.

The vigil will be held outside Vodafone and Primark on Church Street, where flowers have been put in memory of the 12-year-old.

Anthony stated that he communicated with Ava's family, who approved of the event.

Donations will be gathered to assist Ava’s family during this tough time, according to the event organizer.

“We not only wanted to assist out with the money,” Anthony told The Washington Newsday, “but it was more of a case of giving the girl the send-off she deserves and showing the family they’re not alone.”

A Buddy Elf mascot will be on hand to pass out glow sticks, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lights to “light up the city.”

At the vigil, music and songs that Ava enjoyed will be performed.

The following was added to the event description: “We will gather together to support Ava and her family, and I encourage everyone to donate to the bucket, since every penny will go towards burying little Ava.

“Angel Ava White, may you rest in peace.

“And to Ava’s family, we love you all and wish you all the strength you need to get through this difficult time.”

At around 8.39 p.m. on Thursday, November 25, police were dispatched to complaints of an assault in the area of Church Alley.

Officers arrived to find Ava, who had been out with friends following the Christmas switch-on, lying on the ground, with a witness to the incident administering first aid.

Ava was rushed to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, but despite medical staff’s best efforts, she died a short time later.

Four juvenile males from the Dingle region, one aged 13, two aged 14, and one aged 15, remain in jail for interrogation.

Ava’s family revealed two new photos of her yesterday, one of which was of her in uniform. “The summary has come to an end.”