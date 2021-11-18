Following a police helicopter call, Mum sees eight Pot Noodles missing.

Eight Pot Noodles were allegedly stolen from a mother’s house during a break-in that drew a big police response.

At before 5:15 a.m. on November 17, Merseyside Police officers were dispatched to complaints of a suspected burglary on Knowsley Road in St Helens.

After a man allegedly went onto a nearby roof, a huge emergency response team was sent in, including a police helicopter, according to reports.

For his crimes, Liverpool’s ‘cannibal’ killer will be executed in an underground glass box.

Christine Gibson, who lives on Knowsley Road, claimed that a burglar broke into her home and that she reported it to the police.

Ms Gibson, who has fibromyalgia and mobility concerns, lives on the property with her 27-year-old daughter.

Ms Gibson claimed in an interview with The Washington Newsday: “When I noticed a man in my garden on our surveillance video, I immediately dialed 911.

“He jumped on the top of the flats adjacent to my house; my daughter and I are fine, but we are both really shaken.”

She said, ” “He didn’t take anything but eight king-sized Pot Noodles with meat and tomato flavor.

“I didn’t realize they were missing until my daughter looked, and I already knew they were missing because I usually buy 12 at a time.

“He may have tried to get my mobility scooter out and spotted the noodles; he didn’t take the chicken and mushrooms ones, but Pot Noodles sell for 50p, so I believe he took them to sell.

“I’m terrified that he’ll return. My daughter has started experiencing nightmares because I’m constantly glancing at the camera to see what’s going on.” On November 17, Merseyside Police stated that a 33-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Knowsley Road.

Anyone with information on this event can tweet @MerpolCC or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and mention the case number 21000798828.