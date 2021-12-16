Following ‘999 hoax calls’ saying a gunman was loose in a city center hotel, police swoop.

A guy has been charged with placing bogus 999 calls stating a shooter was at a hotel.

Yesterday, police got multiple complaints of a guy brandishing a pistol at a home in Manchester’s city center.

There was no evidence of this, and a guy from St Helens has now been charged with malicious communications.

After a crash, a man is battling for his life as a scrambler biker runs and the driver is apprehended.

Following a succession of 999 calls, police units were dispatched to Dale Street in Manchester and detained Stephen Wager.

“Police received multiple complaints of a guy with a pistol at a hotel on Dale Street in Manchester on the morning of Wednesday, December 15,” a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said.

“Officers arrived and found no indication of any criminal activity.”

“Following inquiries, officers in the Piccadilly area arrested a 25-year-old man.”

Wager, of Manchester Row in St Helens, was charged with malicious communications and bailed to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on February 1, 2022, according to the force.