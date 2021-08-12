Focus Mode is activated by Zoom. Minimize online class distractions to keep students focused.

Zoom is releasing a new feature called Focus Mode that is designed to keep students focused during online classes while also allowing professors to properly monitor them.

The COVID 19 pandemic has prompted educators to shift to an alternative manner of conducting classes, according to The Verge. The video conferencing platform said the latest feature will improve the virtual learning experience.

According to the business, it will help to reduce distractions during online classes.

Zoom stated in a blog post on Wednesday that Focus Mode will help youngsters stay focused during online lessons.

Teachers can monitor their classes with this tool, but students won’t be distracted by their friends’ video feeds or feel self-conscious about putting on their own camera, according to the business.

For a presentation, a webinar host or teacher can use Zoom Focus Mode, which can be turned off during class discussions. When turned on, the teacher can see all pupils, but the students can only see the teacher and not each other.

The teacher will appear as the active speaker on the pupils’ displays, along with their personal video tiles.

They will be able to see the names of their co-participants as well as their reactions, but not their videos or screen sharing.

The Zoom Focus Mode is said to be available to both paid and free users. Individual users, accounts, and groups can have the feature enabled or disabled.

The educator or host must enable Focus Mode on their Zoom accounts in order to enjoy the distraction-free classes. During a call, the host should go to the More option to enable or disable the functionality.

On iOS, Zoom Focus Mode will allow users to create a variety of focus profiles using various apps and contact lists. According to 9to5Mac, users can choose to schedule a profile for a specified time or event.