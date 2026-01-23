The use of X’s Grok AI chatbot to generate sexualized images of children has sparked outrage among political leaders, with First Minister Michelle O’Neill condemning the social media platform for being “woefully inadequate” in handling the issue. Following the reports, the UK’s broadcasting regulator, Ofcom, has launched an investigation into the platform, owned by Elon Musk.

O’Neill called the creation and distribution of such content “absolutely disgraceful” and demanded greater responsibility from the company. “There is no platform that should be allowed to create this type of illegal content,” she said, emphasizing that government intervention is necessary. While acknowledging X’s failures in managing the situation, she pointed to recent legislation aimed at online protection as a potential avenue for action.

Alliance party leader Naomi Long also criticized the platform, labeling it “toxic and vile.” She noted that while leaving X might not change Musk’s stance, new legislation is the real solution. Long, who serves as the Justice Minister, is working to make deepfake sexual content illegal as part of ongoing efforts to combat online abuse.

Wider Reactions and Government Stance

Meanwhile, members of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) also expressed concern over the platform’s role in facilitating harmful content. DUP leader Gavin Robinson acknowledged the broader issue of explicit material on social media but suggested that Grok’s association with X brought the matter to the forefront. “There is clearly a vulnerability across social media platforms when it comes to fake and engineered explicit content,” he said.

SDLP leader Claire Hanna went further, calling X a “cesspit” and stating that the platform is harmful to users’ mental well-being. Despite her strong condemnation, Hanna confirmed that her party would continue to use the platform for necessary communication, albeit in a way that aligns with their values.

The government, too, is reassessing its position on X. A spokesperson for Downing Street indicated that the UK government is closely monitoring the situation and is “open to all options” should the company fail to act. While the primary focus remains on protecting children, officials have stated that they will continue to evaluate their presence on the platform moving forward.