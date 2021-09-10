First Look And Initial Thoughts On ‘God Of War Ragnarok.’

Nearly a year after its announcement, Sony has released the first trailer for “God of War: Ragnarok.”

The teaser debuted during the just finished PlayStation Showcase, which also included a number of other highly anticipated PlayStation titles.

“God of War: Ragnarok” will begin up just where the last game left off, offering players a couple more opportunities to learn more about Kratos and Atreus’ relationship while also propelling the story along.

The new game will concentrate upon Ragnarok, a chain of events in Nordic mythology that eventually leads to the end of the world. Director Eric Williams told Sony that this event will take place as part of the main story, so their version of the Norse pantheon is likely to face some form of reckoning as the game progresses.

Williams also stated that “God of War: Ragnarok” will “cap off the Norse series,” implying that this will be the final “God of War” game set in Scandinavia. Before Santa Monica Studio moves on to the next prospective entry in the series, players may anticipate the game to tie up loose ends and complete the story between Kratos and Atreus.

In terms of gameplay, “God of War: Ragnarok” will stick to its predecessor’s third-person, over-the-shoulder perspective. Battles will mostly follow the same pattern, with the addition of new animations, skills, and adversaries.

According to Williams, “Ragnarok” will place a strong emphasis on the tale. Following the events of the first game, players will be able to see the father-son duo’s everyday lives. The story of Kratos and Atreus in “Ragnarok” will be emotional and dramatic, culminating in the Norse gods’ involvement.

Several Norse gods will appear in the novel, including Thor and maybe the All-Father Odin himself. Despite the undertones in the last game that suggested otherwise, Tyr, the Norse god of battle, will allegedly play a key role in the tale now that he has been proven to be alive.

Ryan Hurst, who is most known for his role as Opie Winston in “Sons of Anarchy,” will play Thor in “God of War: Ragnarok.”

Ben Prendergast will play Tyr, who is best known for his roles as General Hux in “Star Wars Resistance” and as the voice of Fuse in “Apex Legends.”

Christopher Judge and Sunny Suljic will return as Kratos and Atreus, respectively.