Fingerprints on the steering wheel of a car after a crash lead to the arrest of burglars.

Two robbers were sentenced for a string of break-ins after a car accident involving a stolen vehicle.

Police discovered fingerprints belonging to Reece Navarro, 22, of Hillside Avenue, Huyton, on the steering wheel of the Nissan Juke after it collided on Olive Lane in Liverpool on May 14, 2019.

On Monday, prosecutor Bernice Campbell told Liverpool Crown Court that the car, together with a Land Rover Freelander, had been stolen from outside a house on Balfour Street in Runcorn two days earlier on May 12, 2019.

As a man is led out of a hotel in handcuffs, there is’mayhem’ in the city center.

Investigators obtained a tape of the Land Rover traveling in convoy with the Nissan on automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) footage taken just before the incident.

Willam Farrell, 28, of no permanent address, was driving the Freelander.

Despite the fact that Navarro’s fingerprints were found on the Nissan’s steering wheel, Ms Campbell stated that “it can’t be said Navarro was the driver at the time.”

Farrell was also caught on camera attempting to break into residences on Lyndhurst Road in Liverpool at around 2 a.m. on May 8, 2019, when three men strolled up the drive of one house and tried the door handle before hopping over a wall into the grounds of the house next door.

Pamela Henry, the resident, was awoken by a “loud bang” and the sound of the security alarm.

When she arrived to investigate, she discovered the patio doors open and the lock smashed, as well as the intruders fleeing.

Farrell eventually pled guilty to two counts of attempted burglary and handling stolen goods over the Land Rover.

On May 12, 2019, Navarro’s prints on the steering wheel linked him to a burglary at Kirsty Egerton’s home on Balfour Street in Runcorn, where keys to her Nissan Juke and her father’s Land Rover Freelander, valued at around £7,800, as well as a wallet containing £400 and a mobile phone, were stolen.

A door had been forced and items had been stolen, according to the victim, whose family had been staying during a visit.

Navarro would later plead guilty to burglary in connection with the incident on Balfour Street, as well as two attempted burglaries. “The summary has come to an end.”