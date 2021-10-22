Final Batch Of New ‘End Of Dragons’ Elite Specs Revealed In ‘Guild Wars 2’

After ArenaNet published three trailers in the last few days, the last three playable character classes in “Guild Wars 2” have now earned their forthcoming elite specialization highlights.

Short samples of the new elite specifications for the Engineer, Ranger, and Thief, including each class’s unique Cantha-related themes and abilities for the upcoming “End Of Dragons” expansion, which is set to release in February 2022, were recently unveiled.

Here’s a rundown of each of the new elite specialities, as well as some thoughts on what they potentially offer.

The Specter – Thief

The Specter for the Thief class was the first elite spec to be unveiled. Thief mains have nearly the same degree of adaptability as the other specialities, as they wield scepters in one hand and a weapon of choice in the other.

Specters use shadow-based abilities to harm and incapacitate their foes. The Shadow Shroud, for example, tethers the Specter to an ally while also offering protective barriers.

Because of the shroud and defensive abilities, players have already labeled this specialization as just another Scourge.

The Untamed Ranger

Rangers will be able to use the Untamed specialization in “End Of Dragons,” which focuses on harnessing nature’s primal powers through pets and dazing adversaries with massive hammer assaults.

Based on the teaser, The Untamed appears to be a power-based spec that relies around coordinating buffs between themselves and their pets. Once this elite spec becomes live, players can expect to do a lot of damage with pet skills and crushing hammer smashes.

The Mechanist – Engineer

The Mechanist, the Engineer’s first pet-centric speciality, will be introduced in the expansion pack.

Players have their own autonomous battle mech that may be modified for a number of combat roles with this elite spec. Mechanists will be able to personalize their mech with melee, ranged, or support skills, as well as do damage with a variety of new mace strikes.

Elite Spec Beta for “Guild Wars 2: End Of Dragons”

On October 26th, the final elite spec character beta for “End Of Dragons” will begin and end on October 30th. All prior character beta rules will be followed. All players are free to create test characters, which will be removed once the testing time is completed.