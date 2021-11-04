Final 2.0 Update Patch Notes for ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’: Brewster, Boat Tours, and More

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ final significant update, version 2.0, was released a little sooner than intended.

The free content was supposed to be released on November 5, but it was unexpectedly added to the game on November 3 late at night.

If your copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has not yet received an update, you can force it by pressing the ‘+’ button while the game is selected on the Nintendo Switch home screen.

To begin the download, select the software update option from the drop-down menu.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 introduces Brewster’s café as a new spot for mingling with villagers, the ability to set sale on boat voyages and chart a course to undiscovered islands, an open market start-up, and new services from the Nook Inc development company, all of which were revealed during the most recent Nintendo Direct broadcast.

The patch was scheduled to arrive at the same time as the final piece of premium DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Happy Home Paradise, but the latter is currently unavailable.

Although it is presently offered for pre-load on the Nintendo Switch eShop, the pricey expansion is apparently adhering to its original November 5 release date.

Patch Notes for ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0 Update

While Nintendo has yet to reveal post-launch details for Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ latest update, it has already released patch notes via an earlier blog post, which contain all of the information you require.

Here are some of the highlights from the new content.

The Roost Is Now Accepting Orders

The big inauguration of the Roost café, owned by the laid-back pigeon Brewster, is the major attraction of this free extension.

The lack of this coffee shop (which had previously been a cornerstone of the franchise) in New Horizons was a point of discontent among Animal Crossing fans, thus it will undoubtedly be welcomed by them.

It’s in the museum’s corner, and it’s a terrific place to meet up with your villagers and socialize over a cup of coffee. Using compatible amiibo cards, you may also ask other characters to join you for a hot beverage.

Tours on the water are now available.

Kapp’n is currently hanging out on the pier, where he’s giving boat trips. If. This is a condensed version of the information.