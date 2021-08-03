Fifth ‘Among Us’: Location, Theme, and Price [Details]

At Summer Game Fest 2021, Innersloth announced that the popular online multiplayer coop game “Among Us” will have a fifth map soon. Despite the fact that the developer teased the game, it did not disclose many details. Fans, on the other hand, are interested in learning more about the future map, such as its theme, setting, and if it will be paid or free.

The backdrop of “Among Us” is sci-fi, and Innersloth is unlikely to depart from this concept in its future map. This implies that the new map may be introduced in a sci-fi setting or vehicle. Some fans believe that after the Airship, they will be treated to a new map featuring a train.

If that’s the case, it’d be a good follow-up to Airship, which was highly influenced by Henry Stickmin. There are also rumors that the game will include an underground map with a subway system for players to explore. Aside from that, an outdoor setup is also a viable option.

The majority of the maps in “Among Us” depict metal-enclosed indoor environments. An outdoor venue would give the game a breath of new air. Finding the impostor in the forest or jungle would be more tough and enjoyable for the players.

At the Summer Game Fest, Innersloth showed us a sneak peek of the forthcoming map. A bizarre place with a blue pedestal and a yellow button on top was shown in the teaser. Metal doors and floors also indicate that the map will take place indoors.

Even though it hasn’t been verified, it appears like the upgrade will be free. Regardless of the size or content of the update, Innersloth has always provided free updates to “Among Us.” And it appears that it intends to keep things the same for the foreseeable future.

While these rumours concerning the future “Among Us” map’s theme and setting are intriguing, it’s important to note that these are not official details.

As a result, fans should limit their expectations and consider this information to be highly speculative.