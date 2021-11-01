Field Research, Tasks, and Rewards for November’s ‘Pokemon Go’ Dia de Muertos Event Have Been Revealed.

For the first time, Pokemon Go is conducting a global Dia de Muertos event, which means you don’t have to be in Latin America to participate in the tasks or earn the rewards.

The holiday of Dia de los Muertos (or “Day of the Dead” in English) originated in Mexico. While it runs from late October 31 to November 2 and coincides with Halloween, it is distinct from the Western festival.

Dia de Muertos is not about causing mayhem or giving people a nice scare. Rather, it is all about paying tribute to people who have passed away. It is thought to be a particular period of time during which the deceased can visit their living family via ofrendas, or altars. If you’re interested in learning more about the celebration’s history and rituals, The Washington Newsday has you covered.

Pokemon Go has previously created unique challenges for Dia de Muertos, similar to Halloween. Given the holiday’s history, however, this information has only ever been offered in a few countries.

That is, until today, when the Dia de Muertos upgrade for 2021 is being rolled out worldwide. The Pokemon Go celebration will begin on November 1 at 10 a.m. local time and end at 8 p.m. the following day.

Below you’ll find all of the pertinent information.

Bonuses for the Dia de Muertos Event

These perks will be available to all players throughout the Dia de Muertos event, regardless of their location.

The duration of the Lure Modules is 90 minutes (as opposed to just 30 minutes)

The duration of the incense is 90 minutes (rather than an hour)

A special event box with 2x catch stardust.

Trainers in Latin America and the Caribbean will receive a few additional in the meantime. For example, their lure modules and incense items will receive bonuses, featured Pokemon will become even more plentiful, and when transferring Pokemon, they will receive additional sweets.

These benefits will be available until November 2 at 8 p.m.

Pokemon Were Featured at the Dia de Muertos Event

As previously stated, certain featured Pokemon will be easier to find during the Dia de Muertos celebration. This is true for the nine species listed below.

Cubone

Sunkern

MurkrowHoundourSableye

Roselia

SunfloraDrifloon

Yamask

Task Reward for Dia de Muertos Field Research

The Pokémon listed below will also be available as field research task rewards.

CuboneSunkernRoselinaAlolan Marowak