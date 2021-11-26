Fiddlerontheroof has a chance to win the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury.

On Saturday afternoon, the Ladbrokes Trophy Chase (Handicap) (GBB Race) (3pm) at Newbury can be won.

Colin Tizzard’s seven-year-old can win another highly competitive renewal of the Grade Three feature at the Berkshire track.

Fiddlerontheroof, a Grade One winner in the Unibet Tolworth Novices’ Hurdle in 2020 over smaller obstacles, tried his hand at chasing last season and had considerable success.

He only won once, at Exeter on his second start over jumps, but he never ran a bad race, placing second five times, notably in the Grade One Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March behind the outstanding Monkfish.

The following month, he finished a distant third to Chantry House in the Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree Racecourse as part of the Randox Grand National Festival.

On his seasonal reappearance at Carlisle over 2m4f last month, he was back to winning ways.

He’s only run over three miles twice, at Cheltenham and Aintree, but he has plenty of potential as a stayer.

Fiddlerontheroof is stepping up to 3m2f for the first time in this event, but he appears to be the progressive sort who has done well in this competition in the past.

With following Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River (2016) and Sizing Tennessee (2018), the Tizzard stable has won the prestigious handicap twice in the last five years, and Fiddlerontheroof might be another potential type.

The winner from last year should do well this year, yet the extra weight he carries this time may prevent him from winning. While Henry De Bromhead’s and Willie Mullins’ trained combination, and, are Irish raiders who could compete with Paul Nicholls’ stablemates.

Over the last ten months, De Bromhead has won the most of the major races in Britain, including A Plus Tard’s remarkable victory in the Betfair Chase at Haydock Park last Saturday.

With, he may win the Grade Two Ladbrokes John Francome Novices’ Chase (GBB Race) (12.40pm) for the second time.

The five-year-old, who will be ridden by Grand National champion Rachael Blackmore, can make it two wins in a row.