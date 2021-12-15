Farhad Moshiri can no longer ignore Everton’s downfall under Rafael Benitez.

Everton has been embroiled in a smoldering civil war for the whole of this season, and it all started with the arrival of manager Rafael Benitez.

It would be an understatement to suggest that the Spaniard’s appointment as Carlo Ancelotti’s successor in the summer was unpopular.

Benitez’s Liverpool legacy was tainted by dismal recent work at Newcastle United and Dalian Professional, which meant he wasn’t the man Everton fans wanted in the dugout.

Protests against his coming, however, were in futile, and Farhad Moshiri stuck to his choice.

Everton has been in upheaval for the past six months.

Marcel Brands, the director of football who was never a fan of Benitez’s selection, has resigned. Lucas Digne, the vice-captain, has been left out of the squad for the last two games. Worst of all, the team is rushing towards the dreaded threat of relegation.

With only one win in their previous ten league games, the Toffees have the poorest record in the division, and with title contenders Chelsea up next, things are unlikely to improve this week.

A loss will definitely bring to additional discussion among away fans inside Stamford Bridge, who, as they did on Sunday at Selhurst Park, will not be hesitant in directing their joy towards the manager.

From the start of the season, there has been a tiny group of unhappy Blues who have been uncompromising in their criticism of Benitez. However, as each week goes, that minority grows, and it is now potentially at the point where it could be deemed a majority.

The dismal character of performances mixed with the bad results have prompted such displeasure among those ready to overlook Benitez’s past and judge him objectively as Everton manager.

A look at the data creates an image of Everton as a somewhat boring team, yet one that isn’t necessarily a regulation contender.

They are 12th in terms of shots attempted per 90 and 11th in terms of xG from an attacking standpoint. Meanwhile, on defense, they are ranked 13th and 11th in those same two categories.

As a result, you may say that Everton is a.