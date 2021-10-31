Fans will be enthralled by Stacey Solomon’s portrayal of infant Rose’s first Halloween.

Stacey Solomon went all out for Halloween, dressing up with her family in similar clothes.

The 32-year-old Loose Women star shared a series of adorable photos with her family on Instagram, giving followers a sneak peek into her Halloween plans.

Stacey delegated her Halloween costume planning to her fiancé Joe Swash, 39, and son Leighton, with the family settling for a Monster Inc theme.

The couple brought their second child, Rose, into the world earlier this month, and she was also present for the celebration.

Stacey can be seen in the images straining to contain her laughing at her attire as the family poses for a shot in their home’s hallway.

Instagram

“Happy Halloween, loads of love from me and my little monsters,” she wrote beside the photographs. This year, Joe and Leighton were in charge of Halloween, and they worked extremely hard, bless them.

“I’m having a lot of fun with my snake hair.” To be honest, it’s better than my current hair… It’s kept me laughing all night.

“I adore Joe Joe. We had a little disco in the lawn looking like complete weirdos after the boys went trick or treating like this. “I hope it brings you as much pleasure as it did us tonight.” It’s so ludicrous that it only adds to my enjoyment of it. “I adore you all.” “Omg baby Rose as Boo,” one fan wrote in response to the photo. “Omg Rose’s clothing and Joe’s cap!!” exclaimed another. Who knitted that? It’s the cutest sweetest monsters I’ve ever seen! xx” xx” xx” xx” xx” xx” “Best family fancy dress ever,” said a third. “Way to go guys!” “Family goals,” wrote a fourth person.