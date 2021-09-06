Fans of ‘The Last of Us’ believe Ellie in Part 3 should look like this painting.

A Last of Us fan has released an original painting of what Ellie might look like in the series’ third installment.

User ZeroElysium shared their work on Reddit, where it was received with a flurry of positive feedback. Ellie is depicted in her mid-twenties, with somewhat longer hair, a new dress, and a band-aid covering an unexplained wound in the artwork (for context, she is 19 years old for the overwhelming bulk of The Last of Us Part II). ZeroElysium has verified that this adhesive plaster is meant to be astronaut-themed, as a reference to Ellie’s fascination with space travel.

August 28, 2021 — Alina (@ZeroElysium)

While the community for The Last of Us is typically divided on many issues (especially on Reddit), this artwork has garnered a lot of appreciation. The response to the original post has been overwhelmingly positive, with several people suggesting that Naughty Dog, the franchise’s developer, should take notes from the design if they ever get around to developing a third game.

For example, flipdrizzle says the painting “seems like concept art for a part 3,” while Hatori hanzo90 suggests that ZeroElysium be granted a full-time character designer role at the production firm.

Meanwhile, Andy Bagles comments, “This strangely [sic]100% faithful to what a little older Ellie may look like.”

This attitude is shared on Twitter, where @sohaLethal says, “Naughty Dog better be taking this into mind.”

August 29, 2021 — Karry sahl (@sohaLethal)

RockyMotion also points out that this version of Ellie looks more like original actress Ashley Johnson (who plays the role via motion capture), which they think is a particularly lovely touch.

There’s also been a lot of praise for the artwork’s tiny elements, with redditor SmallElephant spotting that Ellie’s footwear style has evolved as she’s gotten older, trading in her old shoes for studier boots.

Similarly, bonchakk sees that Ellie's regular usage of a bow and arrow has caused marks on her face, which Nortonhearsahoot confirms.