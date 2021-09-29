Fans of the Great British Bake Off know who they want to win.

Fans of the Great British Bake Off have flocked to social media to support their favorite baker.

Jürgen, a 56-year-old IT expert, appears to be a favorite of Channel 4 viewers.

Jürgen, who is originally from Germany’s Black Forest, migrated to the UK in 2003.

Last week, Jürgen wowed judges Paul and Prue with his Black Forest mini buns, but his malt loaf in the technical challenge needed work, but he quickly made up for it with his showstopper, a giant standing light over a reading book.

Paul believes he is on his way to become the competition’s flavor king.

Fans have praised the competitor on Twitter, writing: “I don’t think I’ve ever met a more adorable bake-off candidate than Jurgen. #GBBO” I simply adore him.

“OK Jurgen on Bake Off has just brightened up my year,” commented another. He makes me laugh out loud. Legend. #GBBO #GreatBritishBakeOff #Jurgen #Winner” “Loving the new series #GBBO #GreatBritishBakeOff #Jurgen #Winner”

“If Jurgen doesn’t win the whole event, I’m done #bakeoff,” a third individual tweeted.

The participants were given the job of preparing brandy snaps and jam sandwich biscuits during this week’s episode of “Biscuit Week.”