Fans of ‘Runescape’ protest the developer’s decision to shut down the HD Fan Mod.

Fans are outraged after Jagex, the creators of the massively popular MMO “RuneScape,” removed a fan-made mod only hours before it was set to be launched.

“RuneLite HD” is a fan-made mod for the title “RuneLite,” an open-source client for the classic version of “RuneScape” created by the community. The project’s purpose was to update the graphics in “Old School RuneScape” (or simply “OSRS”) to a more current quality.

According to Kotaku, the mod’s lone author, 117, claimed that Jagex asked that they stop working on the mod and cancel its release. Just before Jagex made its demand, “RuneLite HD” was set to go live.

The termination of “RuneLite HD” came as a shock to the “RuneScape” community. In-game protests were held in favor of 117, who apparently worked on the mod for over 2,000 hours over the course of two years.

Players who had been waiting for “RuneLite HD” to be released viewed Jagex’s decision as harsh. Meanwhile, “RuneLite” creator adam1210 noted on Reddit that Jagex’s removal of the HD patch was perplexing because other HD mods for the “RuneLite” client were still available.

“This 117-HD plugin has been ready for weeks to be distributed on the plugin hub. After obtaining this information, Jagex was adamantly opposed, which I found perplexing given that there are already available and working HD clients,” Adam wrote.

According to PC Gamer, “RuneLite HD” was perfectly within Jagex’s community modding guidelines, but the creators were allegedly preparing to update such criteria in such a way that HD mods like 117’s effort would be retroactively invalidated.

Jagex was going to release its own graphical upgrade project for the game, according to 117 on Twitter, but it was still “quite early in the exploration stages.” He further claimed that despite introducing the “RuneLite HD” project a year and a half ago, the developers had not contacted him.

In one of the game’s capital cities, “RuneScape” players staged a sit-in protest. Meanwhile, Jagex’s flagrant disdain for a lone modder’s two-year devotion to creating “RuneScape” a more enjoyable experience was criticized by fans on social media.