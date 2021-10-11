Fans of ‘New World’ are outraged that Amazon has backtracked on a promised server transfer feature.

Despite their previous promise of cross-region server transfers, Amazon Game Studios has revealed that players will not be allowed to transfer their characters to other regions’ servers, causing outrage among fans who have already invested hundreds of hours in the game.

Previously, Amazon Game Studios stated that players would be able to transfer their characters to any server at any time, however this appears to no longer be the case. Server transfers will now be limited, according to a post on the official “New World” forum.

When it comes to character transfers, there are three basic constraints:

Players will only be allowed to transfer their “New World” characters to any server in their region, according to the post, which contradicts Amazon’s previous remark about cross-region transfers.

To minimize excessive queue times and other server troubles, the developers appear to have requested that users create their characters in various areas. “Yes, you can migrate across regions if you desire,” the official “New World” Twitter account responded when asked if players will be able to transfer their characters from US servers to EU servers. According to Eurogamer, there was apparently some kind of confusion behind the scenes when this was released. The prior assertion about region transfers was inaccurate, according to a forum FAQ.

On social media and in the official forums, “New World” users complained about how Amazon Games Studios forced them to spend hundreds of hours on the wrong server at the developers’ request.

“We understand your dissatisfaction, but the original messaging supplied was wrong,” TrevzorFTW, the community manager, said on the forums.

Because Amazon Game Studios is unlikely to provide cross-region transfers anytime soon, it appears that “New World” gamers will have to create new characters in their favorite regions. However, as the developers grapple with server capacity concerns, such a feature may potentially be introduced in future versions.