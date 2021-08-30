Fans of ITV’s The Chase are surprised by the show’s noticeable alteration when a new episode airs.

The first episode of the new season of The Chase left fans perplexed.

The popular game show’s fans were ecstatic to watch a brand new episode after ITV had been broadcasting repeats for the majority of the year.

Jen, Josh, Phil, and Lesley were among the candidates who pitted their wits against Chaser Mark Labbett in the hopes of winning a cash reward.

Fans on Twitter were immediately perplexed as to whether it was a new episode because none of the participants appeared to be avoiding each other socially.

“Just flipped onto #TheChase,” one person said. Because this is a fresh episode, has @ITV abandoned SD?

“I’ve just moved over to The”new” chase,” another added. I expected the contestants to be seated more apart, as they were in Tipping Point. #thechase”

“I believe the television is lying,” said a third. This isn’t something new.”

Other fans of the program noted that, despite the fact that it was a new episode, it was shot before the initial lockdown, which is why none of the Coronavirus limitations were in place during filming.

However, viewers were perplexed by the decision to delay the broadcast for so long.

“It’s not a repetition apparently, it’s just been held back for over two years,” one Twitter user wrote. “However, your guess is as good as mine as to why.”

“18 MONTHS?!?” exclaimed another. Why has it taken so long for this to air?!

“So #TheChase is new, but not as new as the fresh episodes broadcast before?” said a third. “All well, I understand.”

Jen and Lesley advanced to the Final Chase, where they competed for a stunning £60,000 prize.

In the last round, they accumulated an astounding 20 steps, but they were caught by The Beast with only four seconds remained, leaving them empty-handed.