Fans of I’m a Celeb were surprised to learn about Naughty Boy’s victory on Deal or No Deal.

Naughty Boy rose to stardom after starring on Deal or No Deal, which astonished I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here fans.

After winning £44,000 in a Channel 4 show hosted by Noel Edmonds, the music producer opened his own studio.

Naughty Boy, real name Shahid Khan, was an unknown name who worked at Dominos before coming on the show.

After Naughty Boy’s spat with Kadeena, I’m a Celeb fans all say the same thing.

He stated that he knew he was going to be chosen to play on the show because two pigeons made a nest under his dressing table, prompting him to think to himself, “Today, I am playing.”

“When I spoke with the Banker, he was attempting to get me to settle,” he explained. I wanted to try something new. I came up with a figure of £44,000 and beat him.” “I had £10 in my bank account before,” he continued. I had to leave my work at Domino’s because they told me I wouldn’t be able to return. “Well, I quit,” I replied. I was 23 years old at the time. I gave my parents £15k and used the rest to buy an Audi A3 and build a shed studio, and then I met Emeli [Sandé] at an East London showcase a year later.

“I had no idea who she was.” I swear, I believed she was singing to me when she sang. It had to be some sort of love. She’s a musical soul mate of mine. That was the first meeting… she stated she trusted me the moment she met me.” “We all need a lucky break,” Louise Minchin stated. And that was a lucky break for him.” Fans, on the other hand, were taken aback by the news, as few people who follow the show were aware of his fortunate history.

“So we wouldn’t have had all those blockbuster hits from Emeli Sande if Naughty Boy wasn’t on Deal Or No Deal?” Ashley wondered. #ImACeleb” is a wacky phrase that means “I’m a “I can’t believe Naughty Boy was on Deal or No Deal,” Dee exclaimed. “Wonder how many are now Googling for the clip of Naughty Boy on Deal or No Deal,” Clare speculated. “First up, Olly Murs,” Derek added. “The summary comes to an end.”