Fans of ‘Halo Infinite’ are dissatisfied with the new progression system.

Despite the high praise “Halo Infinite” has received from fans and critics, practically every player thinks that the free multiplayer’s growth and monetization methods are lacking, especially with new tweaks designed to make grinding less monotonous.

As community manager John Junyszek explained in a previous tweet, 343 Industries recently introduced a tweak that awarded users season pass XP for the first few matches they played per day. Updated challenges and a new “Play 1 Game” challenge have also been added to the game. The length of XP boosts has also been increased by a factor of two.

Many gamers were ecstatic about the improvements, but others were less so. Some users complained in the same twitter thread that the XP system would deter gamers from playing more than seven multiplayer matches per day because the XP reward per match would drop dramatically from 300 XP on the first game to only 50 XP on the seventh.

The advent of daily XP payouts helped to alleviate some player anguish, but the angst about other non-battle pass advancement methods persisted. Players’ perceptions of “Halo Infinite’s” monetization strategy remain poor, as the game encourages players to pay exorbitant rates for simple cosmetics such as Spartan armor colors or recolored weapon skins.

Quillows, a Reddit user, summed up “Halo Infinite’s” most aggravating growth aspects in a post, claiming that the makers created an unrewarding system that prioritizes making money over providing players with something meaningful for their time spent with the game.

For example, the Armor Core system restricts total Spartan personalization by restricting certain aesthetic items to specific cores (Mk VII, MKV and Yoroi). Different armor cores are incompatible with different armor parts like as helmets, decorative ammo pouches, and even colors. Armor paint, in particular, was irritating since it required players to spend money on a single hue that they already had.

343 Industries has been keeping an ear to the ground as it considers user feedback as “Halo Infinite” approaches its official release date. Only time will tell if the player base’s pleas for real monetization and advancement schemes in future battle pass seasons will be heard.