Fans of Gogglebox will notice a significant shift in tonight’s episode.

The Gogglebox episode that usually airs on Channel 4 will not be broadcast. Rather, it’s a collection of celebrity spin-offs.

From Maureen Lipman and Lorraine Kelly to Bez, Mo Gilligan, and Sir Tom Jones, the finest moments from 2021 will be revealed as some of the country’s favorite celebs take the couch for some excellent TV.

Dave and Shirley, co-stars on Gogglebox, were the first to confirm that the current season had ended.

“That’s it for this year, so Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, see you next time round love, Dave and Shirley,” Dave and Shirley said on Instagram.

Jenny and Lee followed up with an Instagram video from the sofa of their legendary trailer in Hull, announcing that the program is “done” till the New Year.

“And that’s me and Jenny completed yippee have a nice Christmas and a fabulous New Year whatever you may do much love to you everyone,” they said in the caption.

In the footage, Lee hints at a possible season 19 return date when he says he’ll see fans again in February.