Fans of ‘Genshin Impact’ are dissatisfied with the anniversary rewards and contests.

The anniversary incentives and contests have disappointed fans of ‘Genshin Impact.’

MiHoYo’s revelation of planned celebration contests and web activities, which some fans deemed ridiculous, has heightened fan outrage over the first anniversary of “Genshin Impact.”

The developers just revealed the planned and continuing anniversary celebrations on their official forums. Many web events and art competitions will be held in connection with the event, according to the article. Despite the fact that the events looked fine on paper, fans quickly pointed out that none of them felt worthy of celebration.

The majority of the events include art-related activities such as cosplay competitions and submissions of fan art, photos, and films.

While the prizes for the events are fantastic, including Apple gadgets, game clothes, and gaming accessories, many forum users have expressed frustration with miHoYo’s need for so much effort from the community for what was supposed to be a communal celebration.

Others criticized several of the planned events as being inherently “gacha-based,” such as the “A Message In Time” web event, which is effectively a raffle in which players send anniversary cards for a 10% chance to win a Blessing of the Welkin Moon and a 90% chance to win 100,000 Mora in-game.

However, other events, such as “Recording Your Anniversary Memories” and “Let’s Solve Word Puzzles,” only offer a meager 100 Primogems as a prize.

Members of the Reddit group “Genshin Impact” have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the anniversary events since the announcements. One user called miHoYo “out of touch” with the community, arguing that the majority of in-game rewards aren’t worth the developers’ time.

To put things in perspective, in-game, Mora Leylines can produce 100,000 Mora in 5 to 10 minutes. While 100 Primogems isn’t exactly in short supply, it’ll only buy you one draw in any of the gacha banners.

Meanwhile, cosplayers, video editors, and artists argued on Reddit and the miHoYo forums that none of the contests are worth joining because the time, effort, and resources necessary are simply too enormous for such a minuscule chance of winning.