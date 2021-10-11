Fans of ‘Battlefield 2042’ are concerned about the mixed response to the open beta.

Many gamers expressed their dissatisfaction with some of the game’s questionable design choices during the recently closed open beta for the highly anticipated “Battlefield 2042.”

Players flocked to the servers of “Battlefield 2042” as EA made the game available to everyone over the weekend. While many beta testers loved the content given during the limited-time testing period, long-time fans of the franchise were disappointed.

Many of the game’s characteristics, from the UI design to the numerous bugs and missing QoL features that should have been standard in a “Battlefield” game, were criticized in the “Battlefield 2042” subreddit. It felt like a battle royale game with “Battlefield’s” characteristic Conquest mode slapped on, according to one Reddit user, while others grumbled about gameplay design choices that allegedly diluted the overall experience.

DICE did an outstanding job of preserving the chaotic battles that made the “Battlefield” series famous, but users quickly pointed out how some modifications made the game feel like it was going through an identity crisis.

For example, the new Specialist system was widely panned as an unjustified addition that hurt game balance and destroyed immersion. The game’s unconstrained loadout selections favored some Specialists over others, and the game’s “Clone Wars” moniker came from dozens of the same character model fighting each other.

A number of QoL features were also missing from the beta. There were no grenade indicators, no means to ask teammates for health or ammo, the map navigation was complicated, and the new Plus system’s weapon settings didn’t save in between lives. Vehicles felt floaty, and they could all self-repair, eliminating the need for engineers to fix them.

It’s not all doom and gloom, though. Despite the beta’s flaws, gamers appreciated the smoothness of the gameplay, the rewarding gunplay, and all of the wild and crazy moves that fans were able to pull off in classic “Battlefield” manner.

Because DICE is very responsive to player feedback, it’s probable that the majority of the issues that arose during the open beta will be addressed once the game is formally published next month.