Fans have slammed BBC Strictly Come Dancing after a Greg Wise exit spoiler.

After tonight’s results episode, Strictly Come Dancing was chastised.

Greg Wise is the latest celebrity to be ejected from the popular dancing competition this season.

After finishing in the bottom two this week, the actor was forced to reprise his Samba dance to the Macarena with partner Karen Hauer on Sunday’s program.

Greg competed in the dance-off against Judi Love, but was eliminated after three judges preferred the Loose Women panelist’s performance with professional Graziano Di Prima.

However, the news of who will be leaving the show was leaked online.

The Sunday results broadcast is pre-recorded because it is filmed directly after the live show on Saturday.

Viewers of the broadcast on Twitter slammed the pre-recorded results show on the social media platform.

@nx1977 wrote: “Please stop showing bogus results from different nights. The number of spoilers on #Strictly comes down every year, destroying the show’s charm.” Stuart stated, ” “Why aren’t they able to broadcast the outcome on Saturday, when it was taped on Saturday? Some of the judges, for example, change their attire, which both intrigues and amuses me.” Lisa said, ” “Why are they pretending that this program is live when we all know it isn’t? Greg gets eliminated from the dance-off. Judi and Greg are in the dance-off.” “Come on #StrictlyComeDancing, there has to be another way of doing this #LiveNotLive it’s silly,” Jennie said. Rekha wrote: “Why is it that in the Sunday show, they always bring up Saturday night? We’re all aware that it’ll be pre-recorded on Saturday.”