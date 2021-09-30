Fans have been perplexed by the return of an Emmerdale figure after months away.

Emmerdale fans were overjoyed when one of their favorite characters returned after a long absence.

Harriet, the former vicar, hasn’t featured on the serial since July.

She had previously undergone a mental breakdown as a result of her role in the murder of DI Malone.

As a form of punishment for her crime, Harriet locked herself in a cellar.

She did, however, move in with Dan and his daughter Amelia after her recovery.

Despite playing a major role in the serial for the past year, Harriet had not been seen by viewers since July.

To the joy of viewers, she returned in tonight’s first episode, but many were left wondering what she’d been up to for the previous three months.

“Glad Harriet moved back in with Dawn & Lucas,” Kezza tweeted.

“Where has Harriet been @ emmerdale?” Shannon inquired. She suddenly showed up out of nowhere, but she thanked Dan and Amelia for allowing her to stay?”

“Where has Harriet been?” Courtney wondered.

“When you haven’t seen Harriet in a long time, she suddenly appears,” Estella tweeted.

“Oh hello Harriet, where have you been hiding?” Garry asked.

“Harriet, where have you been girl, it’s been months!” wrote Deluca.