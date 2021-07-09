Fans believe ‘GTA 6′ is set in a contemporary version of this heavily-rumored map.

Seasonal updates, similar to those found in “Fortnite” and “Call of Duty: Warzone,” are believed to be included in “Grand Theft Auto 6,” prompting rumors that the highly anticipated sequel will not be set in Vice City, but a credible video game insider disagrees.

A new video from industry insider Tom Henderson reveals some intriguing elements about “GTA 6,” including the setting or location. The suspected sequel, according to the industry insider, would return the series to Vice City. Unlike “Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,” Henderson claims that “GTA 6” will establish the map in a modern environment.

This is because Rockstar Games, the studio behind the popular “Grand Theft Auto” series, apparently believes they have more control over the layout of the suspected game. As a result, rather than setting the game in a specific era, such as the supposed 1980s, they could make it modern. Henderson has stated that “GTA 6” would include seasonal map upgrades as well as new downloadable content.

Several fans misinterpreted the seasonal update as referring to the changing seasons of winter, spring, summer, and fall. This notion backs up a previously unearthed patent that says the game might have several cities that evolve over time. Others assume the game will be based in the “GTA” universe, in New York or Liberty City.

According to previous rumors, the city’s seasonal weather type is present in other games, and the same weather condition could be applied for Chicago. Others speculated that the potential sequel could take place in London or somewhere in Europe. It’s also a possibility because London was the setting for the first “GTA” game.

The game would be set in South America, according to Project Americas, a popular “GTA 6” rumor that predicts the next sequel will be largely influenced by the successful Netflix series “Narcos.” Fans have proposed Bogota, Colombia, and even some distant islands that were allegedly alluded at in “Red Dead Redemption 2” and GTA Online’s “Cayo Perico heist” in recent months.

Unfortunately, even Henderson has cautioned fans to be skeptical of information about “GTA 6.” Rockstar Games has yet to confirm that the next installment in the “GTA” series is in the works.