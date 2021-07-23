Fans are divided on the authenticity of the first ‘GTA 6′ screenshot that was leaked online.

Although Rockstar Games has not acknowledged if it is working on the sixth version of the popular “Grand Theft Auto” series, the first screenshot of the highly anticipated “Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6)” may have recently appeared online.

An anonymous tipster posted what they believe is the first-ever screenshot of the highly touted game “GTA 6” on the internet. Many fans instantly dismissed it due to the vast amount of bogus leaks circulating online.

A Reddit member, however, looked deeper and believed the leak was legitimate because it was tied to a newly leaked map of the suspected game.

Another Reddit user remarked that the plane screenshot that was leaked online has “some weight.” They checked “Google Maps and started looking up and down North Miami Beach,” according to them. “How do you know what you know?” I’ve identified some of the structures in front of us, as well as a few additional information. It’s usually compressed in the GTA style, so it’s not a 1:1 recreation,” the user explained in his message.

They went on to say that the allegedly leaked image came from a “GTA 6” playtest. “It says ‘xxxstatroam’ above the minimap, ‘ov-jespero’ underneath, as well as the build date and time,” the Reddit user continued. The statement said, “The minimap also shows a close resemblance to the leaked RDR 2 map we saw before release, along with the gridlines and text we can see it says ‘qis-‘ something.”

The allegedly leaked “GTA 6” screenshot shows the game’s fictitious version of Florida, specifically Vice City.

It’s worth noting that the leaked image and North Miami Beach have much too many similarities to dismiss. Earlier speculations suggested that the game will be set in Vice City, and if the leaked screenshot is genuine, the leaker did a good job of including all of the required details to showcase the map.

This alleged leaked “GTA 6” screenshot, like all other leaks and rumors, is unofficial. As a result, fans should temper their expectations and approach this material with caution. This leak should be viewed as very speculative at this point in the absence of official confirmation.