Fans are dissatisfied with Ubisoft’s new game, XDefiant.

“XDefiant,” a free-to-play multiplayer first-person shooter rooted in the Tom Clancy universe, has been revealed by Ubisoft, with a punk rock style rather than the conventional modern military backdrop of prior titles. While some Ubisoft fans were pleased with the trailer, others were dissatisfied with what they saw.

In online arena-style fights, “XDefiant” offers fast-paced combat with realistic gunplay including a handful of the groups featured in past Tom Clancy universe games like “The Division” and “Splinter Cell.” While the “XDefiant” appeared to be a solid game on paper, fans were dissatisfied with Ubisoft’s treatment of the Tom Clancy franchise.

As of this writing, the number of dislikes on the global reveal video for “XDefiant” outnumbered the number of likes by more than 50 percent, with many users remarking on the game’s sharp contrast to the Tom Clancy brand. The game seems to be a typical “Call of Duty” clone with hero shooter aspects, according to fans.

Others pointed out that the game’s realistic gunplay didn’t matter because “XDefiant’s” armory of fictional, high-tech weapons, such as full-body invisibility, bullet-absorbing light shields, and portable lightning cannons, was far from legitimate.

Gamers on Reddit have a similarly gloomy outlook on the game. Users chastised Ubisoft for allegedly misappropriating the Tom Clancy trademark and taking a heavy-handed approach to re-creating the “Call of Duty” model and the hero shooter subgenre.

Other users, on the other hand, were concerned about the potential of “XDefiant’s” monetization strategies. Some Redditors expressed concern that prominent “good” factions from the Tom Clancy universe, such as Team Rainbow or the Division, would likely be offered as premium buy choices in “XDefiant.”

However, not everyone thought the game was a failure. Some people expressed an interest in giving the game a try, especially since it is a free-to-play title. Others believe that the gameplay of “XDefiant” will outweigh the game’s disconnect from its brand.

A closed testing phase for “XDefiant” will begin on August 5 for gamers in the United States and Canada, with further tests planned in the future. Those interested in participating in the tests can do so on the game’s official Ubisoft website.