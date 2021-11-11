Fans are blown away with the Emmerdale Charity and Jai flashback.

While watching tonight’s episode of ITV’s Emmerdale, fans relived a long-forgotten memory.

They were reminded of Jai and Charity’s marriage, when he confined her in a shipping container.

Many others seemed to have forgotten about it until the throwback mention tonight, and some even forgot that the couple was ever married.

Fans of Emmerdale have been startled by the return of a’missing’ character.

Viewers expressed their delight at the reference on Twitter.

“I completely forgot Jai and Charity were married #emmerdale,” Victoria wrote.

Another user commented: “Jai had locked Charity in the container, Emmerdale recalled. That’s amusing. She appears to have forgotten something. #Emmerdale.” Sophie stated, ” “The casual reference of Charity’s kidnapping by Jai. Welcome to the kidnapping and arson village! It was a Tuesday in #emmerdale for the residents.” Another user commented: “Oh, yes! I recall Jai loading Charity into the shipping container all those years ago. If my memory serves me well, she began giving a whiny monologue to a bored-looking rat. #emmerdale.” The issue was brought up again when Jai went looking for Ben and Aaron after accusing them of speaking to reporters about the rope bridge catastrophe in last night’s episode, which he tried to blame on Ben.

“I’ve dealt with worse bullies than you before,” Ben stated as Jai was battling with the couple.

Jai responded, ” “Oh, you believe that… So you should probably ask your guy what I’m capable of “and then walked away.

Ben inquired as to what Aaron meant, and Aaron stated that a few years back, Jai kidnapped Charity and imprisoned her in a shipping container.

He attempted to brush it aside as if it were nothing more than a surprised expression. “What we had, it’s over,” Ben remarked when he couldn’t deal with it any longer.