Fan-Favorite Playlists Will Be Added Soon to ‘Halo Infinite.’

Following significant demand from the player base, 343 Industries announced that specialized playlists for classic multiplayer game modes will be returning to “Halo Infinite” very soon.

The multiplayer component of “Halo Infinite” has been a resounding success, but players have been calling for the reintroduction of conventional deathmatch-style playlists present in previous games in the franchise, aside from cries to mix up the revenue strategies. Slayer, Fiesta FFA, and Tactical Slayer will all have their own playlists on Tuesday, according to the devs.

This does, however, come with a caveat. Only the basic Slayer mode will be featured in the Slayer playlist after the next reset.

The team hoped to build a couple variations of the game mode to go live alongside the playlist, but they aren’t ready yet, according to 343’s ske7ch. Instead, these Slayer variants will be added in future versions.

Slayer is the classic team deathmatch mode that has appeared in every previous “Halo” game. Two teams of four Spartans will compete in a race to reach the kill score limit using all means accessible to them. This mode is popular among fans who wish to play a few quick games or who want a break from the other objective-heavy modes available in “Halo Infinite.”

Every player is pitted against themself in a fun and chaotic combat with overwhelming weaponry in Fiesta FFA. The rapid-fire Battle Rifle, the Pinpoint Needler, and the Arcane Sentinel Beam are among of the most powerful weapons variations in Fiesta modes.

Tactical Slayer, commonly known as SWAT mode, is a team deathmatch mode in which all players lose their shields and their HUD radar, forcing them to play more strategically. SWAT mode’s TTK values are exceptionally high, akin to games like “Valorant” or “CSGO,” where a single headshot is usually enough to take out an opponent.

The Dec. 14 update will also contain some changes to difficulties, particularly those that are very aggravating. Once the upgrade is live, players should expect a more relaxed pool of tasks to make the XP grind less onerous.