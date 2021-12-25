Famous friends and family of Gogglebox stars, from the Chuckle Brothers to Nigel Farage.

Because of their lively personality and humorous remarks on the iconic Channel 4 show, many Gogglebox stars have become household names.

We’ve grown to appreciate the families and friends that criticize and discuss popular and current television series, as well as the week’s breaking news stories.

While some cast members have achieved celebrity status through their friends or family, others have a claim to fame through their friends or family.

The long-awaited return of an ITV Coronation Street classic has fans raving.

There are some extremely intriguing links, according to the Mirror, ranging from comedy legend uncles to a supermodel distant cousin, a strong political ally, and even a celebrity love triangle.

Let’s take a peek at some of Gogglebox’s celebrity ties.

Sandi Bogle, a former Gogglebox star, is connected to supermodel Naomi Campbell.

During one of Sandi’s tasks, the secret was revealed.