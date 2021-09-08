Families of a devoted couple killed in a car accident pay homage.

The bereft families of a young couple killed in a car accident have paid tribute to them.

On Sunday morning, Ryan Duffy, 24, of Ashton-in-Makerfield, and Ellie Marsden, 20, of Golborne, perished in a single-vehicle crash on the route from Kings Meaburn to the B6260 at Drybeck.

At 7.40 a.m., Cumbria Police were contacted when the van was discovered, having crashed off the road.

The incident occurred at the B6260, north of Tebay.

READ MORE: After a shooting, the Royal Liverpool Hospital and a nearby street were closed off.

Ryan and Ellie’s relatives have now paid homage to the couple, stating they had found “genuine love” in one other.

Ryan’s mother paid tribute to his life, saying he “lived for his family friends” and was “devoted” to fiancée Ellie.

Ryan was a kind-hearted, fun-loving, cheerful son, grandson, nephew, and friend to many, according to his mother.

“Ryan was committed to his girlfriend Ellie and lived for his family and friends.

“He had a large heart and a big personality, and everyone who knew him adored him.

“Ryan enjoyed fishing and took advantage of every opportunity to get that elusive ‘big fish.’

“As a family, we are crushed by his death; he will be terribly missed every day until we see him again.

“He was my entire world as his mother, and I shall be adrift without him.”

Ellie’s family praised her as the “most amazing young lady” and stated that they will be “heartbroken for all eternity” following her death.

“Words can’t begin to describe our precious daughter Ellie,” they stated in tribute. How do we communicate to the rest of the world how wonderful, lovely, kind, and caring Ellie is – not was – but is?

“Ellie had blossomed into the most wonderful young lady, possessing all of the attributes that a mother could wish for in a daughter.

“Such a good time with a sharp sense of humour.

“Ellie attended All Saints Primary School and Golborne High School for her secondary schooling.

“Every single school report praised her for being a great child who was a delight to teach, was kind and loving, and gave her all.

“Ellie’s instructors all sensed the love she exuded.

“I don’t recall ever hearing a nasty word.”

The summary comes to a close.

”