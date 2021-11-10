Families have warned that a ‘double whammy’ of shortages might cause Christmas pandemonium.

Christmas shoppers have been warned that a “double whammy” of warehouse worker shortages and supply chain instability might impact the holiday season.

On Tuesday, the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee grilled hospitality and retail executives on labor shortages in the food sector and supply chain.

According to Mirror Online, MPs were warned that there are “no promises” about holiday supplies to stores because businesses are having to cope with a “acute” shortage of warehouse staff.

A national scarcity of HGV drivers has also hampered the supply chain, raising fears that Christmas goods will be stranded at ports.

Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of trade organisation UK hospitality, claimed her industry is experiencing 10% vacancy rates, resulting in a 200,000-person gap in the UK.

“I don’t think we’ll be able to provide the level of hospitality we’d like around Christmas because we’d like to be working at full strength and capacity and not turning away business,” she added.

“We are getting around 80% fulfillment in our supply chain,” she stated. As a result, 20% of all products in all deliveries are not being delivered, and we have no idea why.

“At this time, our supply chain cannot ensure that everything will be delivered at the right place, at the right time, and at the appropriate price for Christmas deliveries.”

However, the trade body’s president warned that many consumers who postponed Christmas bookings from last year may be able to avoid price rises until after the holiday season.

“You’ll see a really hard strain on margins in the run-up to Christmas, and then the inevitable impact on consumers, which will be considerable cost inflation flowing through the supply chain and trickling through to consumers, most certainly after Christmas,” she added.”

The Cold Chain Federation’s policy director was similarly concerned about the shortage of warehouse personnel in the run-up to Christmas.

“We are particularly concerned about warehouses at the moment,” Tom Southall said. “We are getting comments from members.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”