Factions in ‘The Last of Us Part II’: Naughty Dog Updates on Delayed Multiplayer Mode

The Last of Us Part II’s “Factions” multiplayer mode is still in development, according to Naughty Dog’s creative staff, who acknowledged that they were “working on it.”

On September 26, the news was made as part of The Last of Us Day celebrations. For those unfamiliar, this is an annual fan gathering that commemorates both the anniversary of the in-game Cordyceps epidemic and protagonist Joel’s birthday.

It’s an occasion devoted solely to The Last of Us universe, similar to Star Wars’ May 4th celebration, and it’s frequently utilized by developer Naughty Dog to preview impending content or to deliver significant news.

We were not treated to an announcement of the predicted remake of the first PS3 game, nor did we hear anything about a PC version for its sequel, so this year’s event was not as as big as some had hoped. Instead, fans were treated to news of new goods, a picture mode competition, and a single image from HBO’s upcoming Last of Us TV show.

In short, it was a disappointing celebration for supporters who had hoped for something more substantial. Naughty Dog did, however, finally reveal what is going on with The Last of Us Part II’s long-awaited multiplayer mode.

Please announce a standalone multiplayer version of The Last of Us. Please…… https://t.co/fKlBiyofOe

September 26, 2021 — Goldy (@GoldGloveTV)

What Is Factions Mode in ‘The Last of Us’?

To refresh your memory, The Last of Us Part II was supposed to debut with an improved version of the first game’s “Factions” feature.

This was a totally different online multiplayer component from the story campaign in which players formed temporary alliances in order to defeat a competing team. The goals ranged from eliminating the competition to carrying out supply raids and retrieving lockboxes.

A new and better version of Factions was set to be published alongside The Last of Us Part II’s single player game. This was postponed, however, when Naughty Dog recognized that the “team vision” had evolved beyond their initial expectations.

Factions was announced to be coming independently at a later date. This is a condensed version of the information.