Fabinho and five more Liverpool players were exceptional against Arsenal.

In the first half, he had little to do, but later on, he saved Aubameyang and Partey with his foot and hand, respectively.

After a good run and a fantastic free-kick delivery for the opener, Ramsdale turned the ball over, setting up the fourth. Revelled down the right in the evening.

Before the interval, there wasn’t much defense to be done, so I stepped up into midfield. As Arsenal pressed in the final quarter, he remained solid.

‘Mikel Arteta’s blunder on the touchline helped Liverpool mock him and Arsenal.’

‘I’m sick of these scenarios,’ says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after Arteta brawl.

‘Arteta has just helped Liverpool send a message to Chelsea by helping them win the title.’

Arsenal were keen to cut down on his diagonals, so he was put to the occasional defensive test in the first half. Soon after the interval, Aubameyang received a crucial tackle inside the box.

Salah had a good link-up with Mane, and he was dutiful against Saka. It was to his advantage that he kept things simple.

Excellent in defending the back four and driving Liverpool forward, with one outstanding tackle to keep Aubameyang from escaping. So many times, I’ve found myself in the right location at the right time. Booked.

Passed the ball more confidently, and one volley was saved. Liverpool took the lead in the first half thanks to good distribution, and they continued to impress after the break. Subbed.

His driving dashes towards the Arsenal defense created space for others, he made one good clearance before the interval, and he persistently harassed his former team. Subbed.

Ramsdale denied him in the first half, but he overcame Tavares and Gabriel to score the third goal from close range.

Salah was put to the test early on with a series of overhit passes, but he took his goal beautifully and a clever flip brought up the third. Subbed.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits to a’very important’ injury to Diogo Jota.

Being plainly targeted by Arsenal didn’t bother him, as he produced a superb header for the opener before assisting Salah’s goal. Booked.

With his first touch, he contributed to the start of the fourth.

With his first touch, he scored the fourth goal, his first at Anfield. At least for Liverpool.

What an incredible opportunity for the teenager to make his Premier League debut.