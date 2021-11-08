Exploding Fist Striker Build for PvE in ‘Destiny 2’

The Titan’s Striker subclass excels in melee combat, providing players with both survivability and overwhelming power in the form of boosted melee attacks, weapon buffs, and increased Super durations.

While going about and pounding foes is fun in and of itself, Strikers can be taken to the next level with a unique build that allows players to clear entire rooms of weak enemy with just one or two punches.

Here are the skills, mods, and equipment that will turn an average Striker into an utter powerhouse in PvE content.

Exotic is required.

The Severance Enclosure exotic chest piece is the most crucial aspect of this construct.

It comes with the perk Spheromatik Trigger, which generates an explosion surrounding the target with all powered melee attacks. The damage and radius of this effect are increased by finishers and powered melee kills against powerful targets.

This perk pairs well with the bottom-tree Striker’s Knockout ability, which can be activated by critically wounding or breaking an enemy’s shields. Knockout is a powerful melee ability, which means it can activate Spheromatik Trigger for every kill made while it’s active.

Severance Enclosure, on the other hand, has a short cooldown of about 3-5 seconds.

Armor Upgrades

Use the following armor changes to truly make this build shine:

Each Arc elemental well formed by powered melee attacks will now recover much more melee ability energy while also enhancing the strength of the player’s next melee assault. Even huge foes like Ogres and Abominations, as well as shielded enemies like Wizards and Captains, can be one-shot with the melee damage bonus from Knockout and Well of Ions.

Players will benefit from the enhanced Spheromatik Trigger effect more often and reliably if they maximize the one-shot potential of each punch. Even if a target survives the Titan’s super punch, the Severance Enclosure’s empowered blast will still be triggered by a follow-up Finisher.

Recommendations for Loadout

For this setup, a shotgun with One-Two Punch is highly recommended because it can boost the amount of damage players can deliver with a single melee assault. Players should choose their favored exotic weapons, or those that best fit the material they’re working on.

In dungeons like Prophecy and the Pit of Heresy, this build shines. Nightfalls and select raid encounters, such as the Conflux defense sections of the Vault of Glass, can also benefit from this build.