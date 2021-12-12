Expert gives a dire warning about how Liverpool can’save’ the holiday season.

With the introduction of a new coronavirus strain and the threat of a new wave of infections, many people are wondering how to keep safe this Christmas.

The controversy surrounding the supposed Number 10 Christmas party in December of last year damaged public confidence in the government’s efforts to combat Covid-19, as well as the government’s own recommendations for limiting the virus’s spread.

Boris Johnson announced a shift to Plan B to combat coronavirus earlier this week, after warning that the new strain is “developing far faster” than Delta.

Work-from-home support will be reinstated, Covid health certifications will be required in major events, and mask rules will be expanded to combat the Omicron variant.

One Liverpool expert asked people to “come together” this year to rescue Christmas and their loved ones.

Professor Iain Buchan of Liverpool University’s Institute of Population Health told The Washington Newsday, “Come together like we did before and we will reduce transmission.” We’ll also maintain the lines of communication open.

“The last thing we want is knee-jerk reactions that shut things down too quickly, because that, as we all know, has negative effects for a lot of people’s lives, if not all of our lives.”

He advised anyone attending holiday parties of family, friends, and coworkers to exercise caution.

“If you’re going to a huge party, I’d advise testing before you attend,” Professor Buchan told The Washington Newsday.

“So you take a short, rapid antigen lateral flow test as close as possible to going, and that’s one method of picking up.”

“When you take public transportation to and from work, you wear a mask.”

“You also don’t go if you haven’t been vaccinated.”

“It’s what we already know, that we can do collectively, the decisions we make – as individuals, as communities – to safeguard ourselves, our families, and our community,” he continued.

"It's increasing that, but not to the point where it's all-or-nothing." It's a methodical, calm, cool, and well-coordinated approach."