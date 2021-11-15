Exotic Catalysts From ‘Destiny 2’ Will Return Soon.

After over a year since the introduction of “Beyond Light,” several of “Destiny 2’s” exotic weapons will finally get their catalysts, allowing many new players a chance to push their equipment to its maximum potential.

Weapon catalysts, which were previously unavailable, will be included in the general activities loot pool when the “Witch Queen” expansion is released in February, according to Forbes. According to Bungie’s weapon design lead Chris Proctor, the weapons include the Outbreak Perfected, Whisper of the Worm, and the Fourth Horseman.

Players will be able to get these catalysts at random after the “Witch Queen” is revealed.