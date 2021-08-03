‘Exodus’ from ‘Battlefield 2042′ delves into the story behind the next shooter.

EA and DICE aren’t ready to show off more of the “Battlefield 2042” gameplay just yet, but they are eager to let fans explore the story behind the game through “Exodus.”

With the formal release of “Battlefield 2042” approaching, EA and DICE have stepped up their marketing efforts by releasing “Exodus,” a short film. The teaser trailer for the upcoming film was released on Twitter by the video game publisher. According to EA, the game’s environment will be unpacked and players will be prepared for the game’s debut.

According to the trailer’s description on YouTube, the short film will depict the circumstances that would lead to all-out conflict and will take place in the year 2042. Unfortunately, the teaser provides very little information, although it focuses on the No-Pats, or non-patriated, who make up the fighting force in the “Battlefield 2042” world.

Once the last straw was drawn, the No-Pats declared temporary allegiance to either Russia or the United States in order to have a seat at the table. Fans will not have to wait long for the short film, which will be released unexpectedly soon. On Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. ET, “Exodus” will premiere on the “Battlefield” official YouTube channel.

The next short film has been defined by EA as a solo project, which means its story may not be continued in future short films. When “Battlefield 2042” is released, though, EA and DICE may undertake comparable programs and campaigns.

From Tuesday to August 12, game developer DICE will give fans a sneak glance at the game’s locations through the eyes of journalist Kayvan Bechir. This is still being worked on as part of the team’s attempt to create the environment of the next shooter game. Fans, on the other hand, should not expect any maps or gameplay during these events.

On October 22, “Battlefield 2042” will be released. On PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, the game will be released.