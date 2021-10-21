Exodus Crash Grandmaster Nightfall Tips in ‘Destiny 2’ Guide.

Because of its challenging and irritating confrontations, as well as its relatively long completion time, the Grandmaster version of the Exodus Crash Strike is one of the most despised missions in the game.

Grandmaster Exodus Crash will test even the most seasoned Guardians, but with the right mentality and methods, this obstacle can be overcome.

For anyone having issues with the Exodus Crash Nightfall strike on Grandmaster difficulty, here are some recommendations on how to beat it.

Team Compositions And Recommended Loadouts

For the duration of the task, players will only have to contend with Solar shields, making weaponry like Ticuu’s Divination and the Vex Mythoclast ideal. Barrier and Overload champions spawn in GM Exodus Crash, so make sure you have the right mods and weaponry to cope with them.

Solar and Stasis classes with Thermoclastic Strike and anti-barrier auto rifles are ideal for this strike, as a single Guardian can consistently stun both champion kinds with this combination. Sunbreaker Titans, with their throwing hammers, are likely the greatest for stunning Overload champions, but Stasis Hunters are also a potential option.

Because the majority of the adversaries in this strike are Fallen, you should have at least one Arc Resistance mod equipped.

Slow and steady is the way to go.

Slow and steady is the best method to play Exodus Crash, especially during the sequences featuring Fallen Pikes and Arc Pulses. Because pikes may shred players in a matter of seconds, it’s advisable to remove them before gathering pulses.

Exodus Crash also pelts players with a slew of Exploding Shanks, especially at the finish of the mission. Keep a look out for these foes, as they have the ability to kill Guardians with a single blast.

Tips for Defeating Your Boss

During this boss encounter, players will have to do their best to withstand the swarm of Fallen. Head to the left-most platform from the boss arena entrance and hunker down.

The boss is best fought with a sword and the Wayfinder’s Compass’s Passive Guard mod. While wielding a sword, Passive Guard increases a player’s survivability and allows them to freely deliver damage. Swords with Passive Guard will be especially effective against the striking boss, who depends on close-range strikes.

In between boss phases, a Warlock Well of Radiance or a middle-tree Void Titan can assist you survive the Fallen onslaught. The Ursa Furiosa Titan gauntlets and the Phoenix Protocol Warlock chestpiece.