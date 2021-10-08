Everything You Need to Know About the ‘New World’ Amrine Excavation Dungeon.

The Amrine Excavation is the first genuine dungeon players can enter in “New World,” and it’s one of the best places to farm for XP and riches in the game’s later stages. There are a lot of decent awards at the end of this dungeon, so it’s a great spot to grind.

Amrine is simple and doesn’t require much coordination, so any motley group of strangers should be able to complete it without difficulty. However, there are a few factors to consider if you want to attain the fastest clear times possible.

For the Amrine Excavation in “New World,” here’s a quick walkthrough and a list of helpful hints.

Recommendations and Requirements

Players must be Level 25 to access the Amrine Excavation dungeon, and at least one member of their party must have an Amrine Tuning Orb to breach the dungeon’s door.

This dungeon requires at least three players: one tank, one DPS, and one healer should suffice. More players, on the other hand, are always welcome. Bring a lot of AoE abilities with you to help you clear rooms faster.

Overview of the Dungeon

The great portion of Amrine’s depths are teeming with zombie and ghost-like foes resembling those found in farms, cemeteries, and excavation sites. There are no intricate dungeon systems or puzzles to solve here, so players won’t have to worry about them.

Midway into the dungeon, players will run into Foreman Nakashima’s ghost, the incursion’s first boss. This boss uses traps to immobilize players before wreaking havoc on them with ghostly spells and claw swipes. Nakashima can be difficult to fight, especially because he moves around a lot, but a well-coordinated team should be able to dispatch him in no time.

There are a few more rooms and halls filled with mobs after the boss fight. Simon Grey, a big boss monster with an aggressive moveset and the capacity to summon mobs to swarm the group, is at the conclusion of the dungeon. This encounter will necessitate some micromanagement on the part of the boss and his summons, so split the group appropriately.