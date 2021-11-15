Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New War’ Update In ‘Warframe’

The next major update for the free-to-play online action MMO “Warframe” is set to launch soon, and players can expect some significant story beats to wrap up the game’s current story arc.

“The New War” is a much-anticipated update for fans of the “Warframe” world’s ever-expanding realm. This new cinematic questline is expected to give some light on prior main-line story events involving the Tenno, the Lotus, the artificial Sentient race, and the Orokin Empire’s history.

Fans will not have to wait long for this update, as developer Digital Extremes has announced that the “New War” will be released in December.