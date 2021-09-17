Everything You Need to Know About Armor Stats in ‘Destiny 2′

On the surface, the armor components in “Destiny 2” appear to be rather easy, but there are a few key nuances that all players should be aware of before basing their Guardians’ stats on.

While players should prioritize increasing their light level when gearing up their characters, well-rolled armor pieces with low light but excellent stats should always be stored and used later rather than disassembled.

Here’s a summary of each armor stat in “Destiny 2,” along with some helpful hints for creating the ideal character.

Armor Stats in “Destiny 2”

Resilience, Mobility, Recovery, Discipline, Strength, and Intellect are the six major armor stats in the game. Hovering over their icons in the Character screen reveals distinct bonuses for each of them.

There are ten tiers of statistics. Each tier offers a fixed bonus based on the stat in question. Tier 1 corresponds to 10 Resilience, Tier 2 corresponds to 20 Resilience, and so on. To advance to the next tier, players must first clear the previous one’s tier requirements.

There are some limitations to each stat, such as higher maximum shields, movement speed, and health recovery.

The Mobility Stat in “Destiny 2” Is Expounded

Mobility boosts movement speed and decreases the cooldown of the Hunter’s dodge ability. The game, on the other hand, makes no mention of the fact that the movement speed buff only impacts walk speed, jump height, and strafe speed. Players should only max this stat if they desire to improve the aforementioned attributes, as this has been confirmed and tested by community members.

Resilience

On paper, Resilience increases a Guardian’s maximum hitpoints and reduces the Titan’s barrier ability’s cooldown. This is a straightforward stat, however in PvP, it’s usually not worth it to max out Resilience.

Weapons will still kill maximum Resilience Guardians with the same amount of shots for the most part. This stat, on the other hand, will aid players in surviving against weapons with perks such as Kill Clip or Thorn’s poison damage. In PvE, armor modifications like Well of Life or Protective Light are superior for tanking damage, whereas Tier 5 Resilience is enough to survive most weapons in PvP.

Recovery

This statistic improves health recovery while reducing recovery time. It also reduces the Warlock’s rift abilities’ cooldown.

This statistic improves health recovery while reducing recovery time. It also reduces the Warlock's rift abilities' cooldown.

Many players like recovery since it reduces the amount of time they spend hiding under cover. High Recovery is helpful for turning fights around in PvP, especially if players can stall for a long time.