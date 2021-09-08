Everything We Know About the New Pacific Map in ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’

To coincide with the upcoming release of Vanguard, Call of Duty: Warzone will be given a Pacific island makeover later in 2021.

On Tuesday, September 7, this was shown during a multiplayer reveal webcast for Vanguard. Raven Software discussed the online component of the upcoming game in depth, as well as how it will differ from past entries in the franchise.

While the majority of the broadcast was focused on Vanguard, the team did briefly mention a few adjustments coming to Call of Duty: Warzone later this year. They specifically stated that in 2021, they will implement an anti-cheat mechanism for the live service, as well as a fresh new map.

A New Scenery for ‘Call of Duty: Warzone’

This new area (dubbed “Pacific”), which was shown shown in a pre-alpha footage reel, is significantly more vibrant than the dismal metropolis of Verdansk and promises to give a whole different kind of battle royale experience. There appear to be vast forests to explore, tactical camouflage chances (due to all the vegetation), and even a few minor urban locations to liven things up.

“Featuring an entirely new play-space complete with all new points of interest, players will get to traverse the lush […] landscapes of the island and make their way through a variety of extremely cool locations while battling it out alongside friends and foes,” Amos Hodge, associate creative director at Raven Software, said.

“By breaking out of the war-torn environment of Verdansk to create an atmosphere that is colorful, alive, and [that]truly opens the doors to how we can build the narratives and events, our goal was to create a fresh, new experience for Call of Duty players.”

‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’ and ‘Intergration’

It’s also been confirmed that matches will be held in the World War II era to coincide with Vanguard’s campaign.

“With the introduction of Vanguard, we want to guarantee that the game’s feel and flavor continues beyond the multiplayer experience and into Call of Duty: Warzone,” Hodge said.

On that topic, he stated that, like Call, Vanguard will integrate with Warzone upon release. This is a condensed version of the information.