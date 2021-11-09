Everyone has a role to play in the fight against cybercrime.

Today’s heroes don’t all wear capes. Many people work quietly and persistently behind the scenes, gathering evidence and unearthing clues until they have enough information to bring down the opponent. Cybercrime defenders, like detectives, use similar strategies to track down cybercriminals, infiltrating their minds and monitoring their behaviors in order to beat them at their own game.

The number of effective and catastrophic cyberattacks involving thousands of businesses in a single incident is on the rise, signaling a critical turning point in the war on cybercrime.

In the case of ransomware, some operators are moving their focus away from email-initiated payloads and toward gaining and selling early access into corporate networks, demonstrating the continuous evolution of Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) as a source of revenue for cybercriminals. This means that ransomware might be about more than just extortion; it can also be about gaining access. In fact, according to data from Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs, average weekly ransomware activity was more than 10 times more in June 2021 than it was a year ago. Over the course of a year, we can see a regular and large increase. Ransomware has become the top threat worry for many enterprises today, according to Fortinet’s State of Ransomware report.

Many firms’ supply chains have been damaged, affecting our daily lives and productivity, and hurting trade more than ever before. This is no longer a battle between IT departments, chief information security officers, and others in the cybersecurity profession; it’s a battle between individuals. With a large portion of the workforce working remotely and continuing virtual learning, everyone of us has become a target for an assault. Cybercrime remains a clear and present danger for businesses of all types, as well as individual end-users like you. But it’s not all doom and gloom; behind the scenes, law enforcement and cyber defenders are collaborating and working carefully to detect and respond to all types of attacks, but we need your support. Now is the moment for everyone to get their hands dirty and help fight cybercrime.

Cybercrime has grown into a multibillion-dollar industry, complete with call centers that help victims pay ransoms, tech support, affiliates who move and launder money, and those who run Dark Web forums to build and sell code. Take, for example, ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS), a subscription-based model that allows partners (affiliates) to use already built ransomware tools to carry out attacks.